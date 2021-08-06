Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $19.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.86 billion. General Electric posted sales of $19.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.27 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.52. 2,485,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,354. The company has a market capitalization of $917.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67. General Electric has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in General Electric by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,850,000 after buying an additional 2,905,387 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $82,781,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in General Electric by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

