Zacks: Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report sales of $8.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.81 billion and the highest is $8.84 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $29.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 63,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

