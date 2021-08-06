Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($3.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS.

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRGB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.72. 173,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,929. The company has a market capitalization of $403.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.