Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to Hold

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,268.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.