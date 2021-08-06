Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

