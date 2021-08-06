Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $98.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.