Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.49. 791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.4463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.