Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Sell

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,493,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,963,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

