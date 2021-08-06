Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Hold

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

OBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

