Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Sell

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

