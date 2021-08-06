Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,693. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $385.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $4,172,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

