Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

