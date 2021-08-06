Zacks Investment Research Lowers SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

SXC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $584.99 million, a P/E ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 306.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 632,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 880.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 454,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

