Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Sell

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

TROX stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95. Tronox has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tronox by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

