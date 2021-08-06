Zacks Investment Research Upgrades fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to Hold

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE FUBO opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.86. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

