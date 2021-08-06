Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after buying an additional 2,833,231 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $27,172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

