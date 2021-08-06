Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to “Buy”

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

