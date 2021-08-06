Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Buy

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Masco recently reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Also, both the metrics jumped 34% and 24% year over year, respectively. North American Plumbing continues to benefit Masco. Plumbing Products segment sales grew 53% year over year in the quarter. Inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products also bode well. Adjusted gross margin and operating margin expanded 50 and 60 basis points from the prior year. Meanwhile, robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and repair & remodeling activities have been benefiting Masco. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches remain potent headwinds. Also, shares of Masco have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after acquiring an additional 290,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

