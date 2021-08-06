Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,353 shares of company stock worth $502,869. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.