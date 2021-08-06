Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Hold

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SPNE opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 71,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 705,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 68,788 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

