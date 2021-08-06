Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to “Strong-Buy”

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.