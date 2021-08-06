Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to “Hold”

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

VRCA opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

