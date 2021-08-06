Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €122.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

ZAL stock traded down €4.70 ($5.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €92.68 ($109.04). 2,005,274 shares of the company traded hands. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.77.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

