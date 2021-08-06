Zap (ZAP) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $91,938.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00056093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.85 or 0.00872779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00096377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00042166 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.