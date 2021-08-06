Zel (ZEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00294693 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00131236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00153215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 189.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002007 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

