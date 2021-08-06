Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZG. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.79, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

