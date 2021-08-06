Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Truist

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.28% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.11. 15,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,300. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 656.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

