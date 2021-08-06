Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after acquiring an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $100,050,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $150.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

