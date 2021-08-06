ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Shares of ZIXI stock remained flat at $$6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,568. ZIX has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

