Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.470-$4.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.47-4.55 EPS.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

