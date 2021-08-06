Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 7241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $816.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

