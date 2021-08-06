ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

