ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

ZI stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 88,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

