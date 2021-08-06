ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $61.00 price target on the stock. 183,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,901 shares.The stock last traded at $56.95 and had previously closed at $56.50.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,298.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 289.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.