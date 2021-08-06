ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is being aided by the strong performance of its express delivery services unit, driven by higher parcel volumes. Notably, parcel volumes in 2021 are expected to expand in the 35-40% range from the figure reported in 2020. Also, upbeat e-commerce demand is aiding the freight-forwarding services unit. The company's liquidity position is also encouraging. We are further impressed with the efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high selling, general and administrative costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout 2021 due to elevated SG&A expenses. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly due to cost escalation. The contraction in the gross margin rate, mainly due to the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern.”

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $152,241,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.