ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $34.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

