Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives $394.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZFSVF shares. UBS Group set a $394.10 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

ZFSVF stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.00. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.94. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $450.75.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

