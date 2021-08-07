-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. 135,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,647. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

