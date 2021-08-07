$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%.

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in ChampionX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $94,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.07 and a beta of 3.31.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

