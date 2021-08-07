-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Delek US reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 984,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $36,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

