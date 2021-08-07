$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Community reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 7,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

