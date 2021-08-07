-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

