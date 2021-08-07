$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.66. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

