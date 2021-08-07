$0.91 EPS Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. Maximus posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.99. 317,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,121. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Maximus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.