$0.99 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.07. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

