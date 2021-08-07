0x Market Cap Tops $765.89 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. One 0x coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $765.89 million and approximately $84.43 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.59 or 0.00856166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00041037 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

