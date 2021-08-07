$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.08. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 509,639 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $148,764,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.77. 856,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,722. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.27. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $334.06.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

