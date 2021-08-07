$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.36. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

