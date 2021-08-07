$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. 26,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,675. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 3.89. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.