$1.55 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.56. NICE posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $7.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.08. 320,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.18.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

